Problem 39
Solve each right triangle. In each case, C = 90°. If angle information is given in degrees and minutes, give answers in the same way. If angle information is given in decimal degrees, do likewise in answers. When two sides are given, give angles in degrees and minutes. See Examples 1 and 2. B = 39°09', c = 0.6231 m
Problem 46
Solve each problem. See Examples 1–4. Distance across a Lake To find the distance RS across a lake, a surveyor lays off length RT = 53.1 m, so that angle T = 32°10' and angle S = 57°50'. Find length RS.
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Problem 48
Solve each problem. See Examples 1–4. Diameter of the Sun To determine the diameter of the sun, an astronomer might sight with a transit (a device used by surveyors for measuring angles) first to one edge of the sun and then to the other, estimating that the included angle equals 32'. Assuming that the distance d from Earth to the sun is 92,919,800 mi, approximate the diameter of the sun.
Problem 50
Solve each problem. See Examples 1–4. Altitude of a Triangle Find the altitude of an isosceles triangle having base 184.2 cm if the angle opposite the base is 68°44'.
Problem 52
Solve each problem.See Examples 3 and 4. Distance from the Ground to the Top of a Building The angle of depression from the top of a building to a point on the ground is 32°30'. How far is the point on the ground from the top of the building if the building is 252 m high?
Problem 53
Solve each problem. See Examples 3 and 4. Length of a Shadow Suppose that the angle of elevation of the sun is 23.4°. Find the length of the shadow cast by a person who is 5.75 ft tall.
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Problem 55
Solve each problem. See Examples 3 and 4. Angle of Depression of a Light A company safety committee has recommended that a floodlight be mounted in a parking lot so as to illuminate the employee exit, as shown in the figure. Find the angle of depression of the light to the nearest minute.
Problem 57
Solve each problem.See Examples 3 and 4. Angle of Elevation of the Sun The length of the shadow of a building 34.09 m tall is 37.62 m. Find the angle of elevation of the sun to the nearest hundredth of a degree.
Problem 2.5.5
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match the measure of bearing in Column I with the appropriate graph in Column II.
I. N 70° W
II. 1. A. B. C. 2. 3. 4. D. E. F. 5. N 70° W 6. 7. G. H. 8. 9. 10. I. J.
Problem 2.5.10
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match the measure of bearing in Column I with the appropriate graph in Column II.
I. 10. N 70° E
II. 1. A. B. C. 2. 3. 4. D. E. F. 5. 6. 7. G. H. 8. 9. I. J.
Problem 2.5.38
Solve each problem. See Examples 3 and 4. Distance through a Tunnel A tunnel is to be built from point A to point B. Both A and B are visible from C. If AC is 1.4923 mi and BC is 1.0837 mi, and if C is 90°, find the measures of angles A and B.
Problem 2.5.28
Solve each problem. See Examples 1 and 2. Flying Distance The bearing from A to C is N 64° W. The bearing from A to B is S 82° W. The bearing from B to C is N 26° E. A plane flying at 350 mph takes 1.8 hr to go from A to B. Find the distance from B to C.
Problem 2.5.22
Solve each problem. See Examples 1 and 2. Distance between Two Ships Two ships leave a port at the same time. The first ship sails on a bearing of 52° at 17 knots and the second on a bearing of 322° at 22 knots. How far apart are they after 2.5 hr?
Problem 2.5.33
Solve each problem. See Examples 3 and 4. Height of an Antenna A scanner antenna is on top of the center of a house. The angle of elevation from a point 28.0 m from the center of the house to the top of the antenna is 27°10', and the angle of elevation to the bottom of the antenna is 18°10'. Find the height of the antenna.
Problem 2.5.16
Concept Check The two methods of expressing bearing can be interpreted using a rectangular coordinate system. Suppose that an observer for a radar station is located at the origin of a coordinate system. Find the bearing of an airplane located at each point. Express the bearing using both methods. (-3, -3)
Problem 2.5.25
Solve each problem. See Examples 1 and 2. Distance between Two Ships A ship leaves its home port and sails on a bearing of S 61°50'. Another ship leaves the same port at the same time and sails on a bearing of N 28°10'E. If the first ship sails at 24.0 mph and the second sails at 28.0 mph, find the distance between the two ships after 4 hr.
Problem 2.5.2
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match the measure of bearing in Column I with the appropriate graph in Column II.
I. S 70° W
II. 1. A. B. C. 2. S 70° W 3. 4. D. E. F. 5. 6. 7. G. H. 8. 9. 10. I. J.
Problem 2.5.30
Solve each problem. See Examples 1 and 2. Distance between Two Cities The bearing from Atlanta to Macon is S 27° E, and the bearing from Macon to Augusta is N 63° E. An automobile traveling at 62 mph needs 1¼ hr to go from Atlanta to Macon and 1¾ hr to go from Macon to Augusta. Find the distance from Atlanta to Augusta.
Problem 2.5.11
Concept Check The two methods of expressing bearing can be interpreted using a rectangular coordinate system. Suppose that an observer for a radar station is located at the origin of a coordinate system. Find the bearing of an airplane located at each point. Express the bearing using both methods. (-4, 0)
Problem 2.5.20
Solve each problem. See Examples 1 and 2. Distance Traveled by a Ship A ship travels 55 km on a bearing of 27° and then travels on a bearing of 117° for 140 km. Find the distance from the starting point to the ending point.
Problem 2.5.8
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match the measure of bearing in Column I with the appropriate graph in Column II.
I. 8. 270°
II.
1. A. B. C. 2. 3. 4. D. E. F. 5. 6. 7. G. H. 9. 10. I. J.
Problem 2.5.18
Concept Check The two methods of expressing bearing can be interpreted using a rectangular coordinate system. Suppose that an observer for a radar station is located at the origin of a coordinate system. Find the bearing of an airplane located at each point. Express the bearing using both methods. (2, 2)
Problem 2.5.46
Solve each problem. See Examples 3 and 4. The figure to the right indicates that the equation of a line passing through the point (a, 0) and making an angle θ with the x-axis is y = (tan θ) (x - a). Find an equation of the line passing through the point (5, 0) that makes an angle of 15° with the x-axis.
Problem 2.5.14
Concept Check The two methods of expressing bearing can be interpreted using a rectangular coordinate system. Suppose that an observer for a radar station is located at the origin of a coordinate system. Find the bearing of an airplane located at each point. Express the bearing using both methods. (0, -2)
Problem 2
Find exact values of the six trigonometric functions for each angle A.
Problem 2.R.25
Use a calculator to approximate the value of each expression. Give answers to six decimal places. sec 222° 30'
Problem 2.R.36
Find a value of θ, in the interval [0°, 90°) that satisfies each statement. Give answers in decimal degrees to six decimal places. csc θ = 9.5670466
Problem 2.R.29
Use a calculator to approximate the value of each expression. Give answers to six decimal places. tan 11.7689°
Problem 2.R.38
Find two angles in the interval [0°, 360°) that satisfy each of the following. Round answers to the nearest degree. tan θ = 1.3763819
Problem 2.R.32
Find a value of θ, in the interval [0°, 90°) that satisfies each statement. Give answers in decimal degrees to six decimal places. cot θ = 1.1249386
Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
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