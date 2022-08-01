Electrolysis Calculations 1

Hey guys. So here are these sets of questions might seem more suited for physics class, but electro chemistry is a relationship that chemistry and physics have in common. So let's take a look at the question here, it says if steady current of 15 amperes is provided by stable voltage of 12 volts for 600 seconds, answer each of the following questions. So before we start let's break down what these values are saying. So amperes or amps. So 15 amps is really saying we have 15 columns per one second and then here they're telling us 12 volts, so we say volts, The units for vaults are jewels per Cool. Um so 12 volts is really saying we have 12 jewels per one. Cool. Oh, those are gonna come in handy later on when we start answering each one of these parts, so so I can be less distracting. I'm gonna take myself out of the image guys here were first asked to calculate the total charge that passes through the circuit in this time. So just realize that when they're saying total charge to really saying total columns or c we're gonna stay here in charge equals time, times current. So our time is 600 seconds what they told us over here And current is the same thing as amperes or amps. So that's 15 columns per one second seconds, cancel out. So will have columns left, which is 9000 columns. Mhm for the next part, they're asking us to calculate the total number of moles of electrons that pass through the circuit in this time. So moles of electrons equals charge divided by Faraday's constant. So here the charge that we just found 9000 and we're divided by Faraday's constant. So we put the 9 96,485 coolants here on the bottom and one mole of electrons on top. So coolants counselor will have moles of electrons at the end which comes out to 10.93 moles of electrons. Now they wanted to calculate the total amount of energy. Now, typically energy is in jewels or killer jewels and we're going to say here that energy equals charge times vaults. So remember a charge we found in the very beginning, 9000 columns. And we said we had 12 volts. Remember volts are jewels over columns. Like we said. So we have 12 jewels per one. Cool. Um So that's 108,000 jewels. Or if you want to change it into killer jewels, it will come up to 100 and eight kg jewels. And then finally power, calculate the power that the battery provides during this process. So power equals energy over time. So the energy we just found Is 108,000 jewels. And then time in the very beginning was told to us as being 600 seconds. So what do we have here? We have 180 jewels per seconds. And what's jewels per seconds? Also equal to jules per seconds is also equal to watts. Yeah, So I know this seems a lot like physics, but again, there's a relationship that chemistry and physics have in common when it comes to electro chemistry. So just keep in mind some of the equations that we talked about here, because they not only help you in understanding electro chemistry better, but they'll also help you if you do take physics and you get to the section called circuits, because in that section you'll see all about watts and powers in charge. So these are the steps we have to take for each one in order to get the correct answer.

Hide transcripts