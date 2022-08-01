Fundamentals of Electrolysis Calculations 1

All right. So in this question it says in the electrolysis of molecular iodine to iodide ions for 0.15 moller of sodium iodide solution containing 4.2 times 10 to the negative for Mueller iodine at a ph of six with a partial pressure of oxygen gas equal to 1.25 bar, calculate the voltage needed to drive the reaction. Alright, so we have two half reactions given to us. And remember because this is part of electrolysis, this represents a non spontaneous process. And we're gonna say normally under a spontaneous process, the cathode, which is positive here should be the larger cell potential. But again, because we're under non spontaneous conditions, everything is reversed. Now the cathode, we'll have the smaller cell potential and the anodes will have the larger one. So that way when we do catholic minus a note at the end, we'll get a self potential. That's negative, illustrating that we have a non spontaneous process that's happening. Alright, so what we're gonna do here is we're gonna calculate 1st, Let's calculate what the the standard cell potential the potential self potential of the cathode is. So that equals the standard cell potential of the cathode minus 0.5916 volts, divided by the number of electrons transferred times log of products. Overreact ints. So here my product here is um a liquid. So we're gonna ignore that. That's gonna be one over Here. We have a gas and it has a pressure and bar so that's pressure of 02. Okay. And then we're gonna stay here times H plus And the coefficient years 4 to the 4th Plug in our values. That's negative .41V -15916V divided by number of electrons transferred. Alright, so the number of black trans transferred have to be the same in both half reactions. The second one is only a two. So we have to multiply this by two. Okay, so we're gonna multiply that by two. Alright, so now it's still four here, so it's four electrons, four moles of electrons times log of One over here. We want the pressure in bars, so that's 1.25 times H plus two. The fourth. Since you know ph you know what H plus is because H plus is 10 to the negative ph That's 10 to the -6 to the 4th. So here that would be negative .41V. And then here, if you do this all correctly it'll give you -35V. So that comes out to negative .76V. Now we do the same thing for the anodes. So now it's standard cell potential of the an ode minus 0.5916 volts divided by n times log of we multiplied everyone by two. So the number of electrons would be the same in both half reactions. So now that's actually I -2. The 4th Divided by I 2 to the 2nd. So that's 0.54 volts minus 0.5916 volts two by two by four electrons times log of I minus to the four cell, I minus is 40.15 Moeller to the 4th divided by concentration of I two. So 4.2 times 10 to the negative four squared. So that's gonna give me 0.54 volts minus 0.5 volts, which gives me positive 0.49 volts. Now we just say that my cell potential now equals cathode minus an ode. So that's negative 0.76 volts minus 0.49 volts Equals -1.25V. So since the self potential is negative, it's non spontaneous process, which makes sense because electrolysis is a non spontaneous process. This means that I have to run a current that high in order to drive the reaction forward. Remember under non spontaneous conditions we have to use outside energy in order to have the reaction occur. In this case we need to apply or use 1.25V of outside energy. So this whole process can occur. Now that we've seen this example. Take a look at the practice question left at the bottom. If you get stuck, don't worry, come back and see how I approach that same practice question

