Fundamentals of Electrolysis Calculations 1

So here it states that aluminum can be electro plated at the cathode of an electrolysis cell by the half reaction. A L three plus plus three electrons reduces down to aluminum solid. Here, it says, how much time would it take for 825 mg of aluminum to be plated at a current of 4.1 and peers. So here we're using current to drive electrons onto the metal ions to create a precipitate a solid. Since the current is being used in electrolysis, this is a non spontaneous process here, we're gonna have to figure out time. I don't specify what units time will be in, so we'll just out for seconds. What we're gonna do first is realize that 4.1 amperes really means that we have 4.1 columns for one second. So it's our goal to isolate seconds here at the end, that means I'm gonna have to find a way of canceling out columns by using these grams these milligrams. So we're gonna start out with 825 mg of aluminum. And the first thing we're gonna do is convert those milligrams into grams. So one mg is 10 to the negative three g. So milligrams cancel out Now we have grams. Next I'm gonna change those grams into moles. So one mole of aluminum is 26.982g. Then we're going to stay here according to my equation for every one mole of aluminum solid. We have three moles of electrons involved. So one mole of aluminum involves three moles of electrons Moles of electrons are part of Faraday's constant. So it's 96,045 columns per one mole of electrons. Now that we have these columns, we can finally use the amps that we had originally. So take those 4.1 Coombs and put them on the bottom And 1/2 on top. So here at the end, what we'll get is we'll get 2.2 times 10 to the three seconds. So that's the approximate time it would take to basically plate that many milligrams of aluminum with a current of 4.1 being applied. Now that we've seen this example. Move on to example two. You can attempt it on your own, but if you get stuck, don't worry, come back and see how I approach the same exact question.

