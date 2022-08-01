Electrolysis and Current Calculations 1

here, it states a solution of manganese five is used to plate out manganese and an electrochemical cell. If a total of 1.13 g of mag unease is plated out in a total time of 1600 seconds. What was the electrical current used? So remember, electrical current is the same thing as amps or amperes. Remember here, this is just cool um per second. So we need to find columns and divide them by the total number of seconds. We already know the total number of seconds in the question. We have 1600 seconds total. So 1600 seconds will go on the bottom. All we have to do now is figure out the amount of columns we have to do that. We're gonna start out with the 1.13 g of manganese given. So we have 1.13 g of manganese. We're gonna stay here for every one mole of magazines. Were told that its mass is this 54.94 g. So those cancel apt. Now we're gonna stay here for every one mole of manganese. How many moles of electrons do we have involved where we're going from? Plus five to neutral manganese. That means we're dealing with five moles of electrons. So moles of magnesium cancel out now we have five moles of electrons. And now that we have moles of electrons, we can use thurday's constant. So that's one mole of electrons is 96,485 columns. So moles of electrons cancel out now have columns. And when I punch this in this gives me 9,922.47 columns. So take that and plug it up here. So we divide that by 1600. That gives us 6.20 amps or amperes. So that will be our final answer for the amount of electrical current.

Hide transcripts