Fundamentals of Electrolysis

So when we talk about electrolysis, we're gonna say that electrolysis deals with passing an electrical current through a substance in order to produce chemical changes now, because we're using outside energy, we're gonna say that processes dealing with electrolysis are non spontaneous. Remember non spontaneous things do not occur naturally and therefore require this outside energy in order to drive the reaction forward. Now, here we're going to say a good example of electrolysis, we have the passing of electric current through water, this helps to generate the standard components of water. So here we have water as a liquid, We drive electricity through it. And as a result we produce oxygen, gas and hydrogen gas. This is not a natural thing. We need that outside energy and form of the current in order to force the reaction to occur. Some of these concepts we've seen before. But just to revisit, remember we deal with electrical current. We're gonna say here the units for electrical currents are in amperes Or amps. So if we got were given 15 amps we'd say an amp is equal to columns per second. So this would be equal to 15 columns per second. And remember when we're talking about current, we can use the variable I I hear, which is current equals Q divided by T. So cue here would be our charge here. This would be our time. If we're talking about moles of electrons, we can say the moles of electrons within a reaction are determined by moles of electrons equals here, current times time divided by Faraday's constant. Remember current is cool ums per second time. Here will be in seconds. Faraday's constant has the units of columns over moles of electrons. So if you see columns cancel out seconds cancel out. And that's how you left with moles of electrons at the end. Now with non spontaneous processes, we should realize that our self potential will be negative, it'll be less than zero. And we have to take into account that with non spontaneous processes, our current is not negligible. It's a necessary part of the whole process. Because of this, we're gonna have to take into account three other terms we're gonna have a comic potential which we're gonna say is e it's the voltage necessary to overcome resistance. Are when the current i is flowing. Remember here would say I can also equal E over R. So I again, as our current e here is our voltage and our here is our resistance. We're gonna also have another term over potential. This is the voltage required to overcome the activation energy for reaction under given electrode, it's a non spontaneous process. So the activation energy has to be overcome in order to drive the reaction forward. Next we have concentration polarization occurs when there is a difference in the concentration of reactant on the surface of the electrode when compared to the solution itself. So the concentration of ions could be a very different number when it's close to the metal surface of our electrode or nerd electrode as opposed to within the bulk solution itself. Now, we're gonna say here, electrolysis is made more difficult by these different values because here your potential here is subtracting from our total and our over potentials are subtracting from our total our concentration polarization is found here between these two. So all these concepts help to make our overall cell potential more negative. And remember, the more negative and smaller cell potential becomes, the more non spontaneous process, the more current you need to supply in order to drive the reaction forward. So remember when we're talking about electrolysis, we're basically running current through a substance to elicit a response. And we have to do this because the whole process in itself is not a spontaneous one.

Hide transcripts