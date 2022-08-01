Electrolysis Calculations 1

Hey guys. So here we're talking about the concept of electrical current. So when we say electrical current, another term for it would be amps or amperes. We're gonna stay here. Current or amps or amperes, it's really just charge over time. We're gonna say here charge, we use C to represent columns and time here would be in seconds. So, knowing this is key to get answering these questions. So for the first one it says gold can be plated out of a solution containing gold three based on the following half reaction. So here we have gold three ion reacting with three moles of electrons to give us one mole of gold solid here were asked what massive gold is plated out by a 41 minute flow of 6.8 and peers or current. Alright, so they're asking us to figure out the mass of gold, realize here when they say 6.8 A. That represents amperes. So this really represents 6.8 columns per one second. Because again, amperes amps is columns per second now, because this has seconds in it. That means that we have to convert the minutes given to us in two seconds as well. So we're gonna start out with the minutes, we have 41 minutes, We're gonna stay here for every one minute. It comes out to 60 seconds. Now that we have seconds we can cancel out the seconds in the amps. So 6.8 columns per one second. Yeah. And where do we see columns? We see columns with Faraday's constant. Faraday's constant, which is f So Faraday's constant is 96,485 columns per one mole of electrons. So we want to cancel out cooling. We're gonna put 96,004, columns on the bottom so they can cancel out and that's equal to one mole of electrons. Now, if we take a look at this equation for every one mole of gold, there are three electrons involved. So we're gonna say for every one mole of gold solid, There are three moles of electrons involved. So moles of electrons cancel out now that I have electrons that can change that into g. So for every one mole of gold, its mass on the periodic table is 196.97 g for gold. So we have at the end is g of gold, which comes up to 11.38 g of gold. So that will be our final answer here and remember. Current is just charged over time. And other words for it. Amps and peers or just a

