Find the least common denominators of the rational expressions:
Identify the denominators of the given rational expressions: \(x^2 - 9\), \(x^2 - x - 6\), and \(x^2 - 4x + 3\).
Factor each denominator completely using factoring techniques such as difference of squares and factoring trinomials:
- \(x^2 - 9\) factors as \((x+3)(x-3)\),
- \(x^2 - x - 6\) factors as \((x-3)(x+2)\),
- \(x^2 - 4x + 3\) factors as \((x-3)(x-1)\).
List all the unique factors from the factorizations: \((x+3)\), \((x-3)\), \((x+2)\), and \((x-1)\).
Determine the least common denominator (LCD) by taking each unique factor at its highest power found in any denominator. Since \((x-3)\) appears only once in each denominator, include it once.
Write the LCD as the product of these factors: \((x+3)(x-3)(x+2)(x-1)\).
