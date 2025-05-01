Rewrite the expression into an equivalent expression having a denominator of .
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the original expression: \(\frac{3}{x+2}\).
To rewrite this fraction with the denominator \(\left(x+2\right)\left(x+5\right)\), multiply both the numerator and the denominator by the missing factor \(\left(x+5\right)\) to keep the value equivalent.
Set up the multiplication: \(\frac{3}{x+2} \times \frac{x+5}{x+5} = \frac{3(x+5)}{(x+2)(x+5)}\).
Distribute the 3 in the numerator: \$3(x+5) = 3x + 15$.
Write the final equivalent expression as \(\frac{3x + 15}{(x+2)(x+5)}\).
Watch next
Master Least Common Denominators of Rational Expressions with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford