Find the least common denominators of the rational expressions: ,
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by factoring the denominators of both rational expressions to find their prime factors. For the first denominator \(x^2 - x - 6\), look for two numbers that multiply to \(-6\) and add to \(-1\).
Factor the first denominator as \(\left(x - 3\right)\left(x + 2\right)\) based on the numbers found.
Next, factor the second denominator \(x^2 - 4x + 3\) by finding two numbers that multiply to \$3\( and add to \)-4$.
Factor the second denominator as \(\left(x - 3\right)\left(x - 1\right)\).
The least common denominator (LCD) is the product of all unique factors from both denominators. Combine \(\left(x + 2\right)\), \(\left(x - 3\right)\), and \(\left(x - 1\right)\) to get the LCD: \(\left(x + 2\right)\left(x - 3\right)\left(x - 1\right)\).
