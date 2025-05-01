Find the least common denominators of the rational expressions: ,
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the denominators of the given rational expressions: the first denominator is \(y^2 - 4\) and the second denominator is \(y^2 + y - 6\).
Factor each denominator completely. For \(y^2 - 4\), recognize it as a difference of squares and factor it as \((y - 2)(y + 2)\).
For \(y^2 + y - 6\), find two numbers that multiply to \(-6\) and add to \$1\(. This factors as \)(y + 3)(y - 2)$.
To find the least common denominator (LCD), take each distinct factor from both denominators, using the highest power of each factor that appears. The factors are \((y - 2)\), \((y + 2)\), and \((y + 3)\).
Multiply these factors together to express the LCD as \((y + 2)(y - 2)(y + 3)\).
Watch next
Master Least Common Denominators of Rational Expressions with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford