Find the greatest common factor (GCF) of the coefficients 8 and 12. To do this, list the factors of each number and find the largest one they share.
Once the GCF is found, factor it out of each term in the expression. This means dividing each term by the GCF and writing the expression as the GCF multiplied by the resulting terms inside parentheses.
Write the factored form as \(\text{GCF} \times (\text{quotient of first term} + \text{quotient of second term})\).
Double-check by distributing the GCF back through the parentheses to ensure you get the original expression \$8x + 12$.
