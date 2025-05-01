Identify the polynomials you need to multiply. For example, if you have two binomials like \((a + b)\) and \((c + d)\), you will multiply each term in the first polynomial by each term in the second polynomial.
Apply the distributive property by multiplying each term in the first polynomial by each term in the second polynomial. This means you multiply \(a\) by \(c\), then \(a\) by \(d\), then \(b\) by \(c\), and finally \(b\) by \(d\). Write these products out explicitly.
Write the expanded expression by combining all the products you found in the previous step. For example, you will have \(a \times c + a \times d + b \times c + b \times d\).
Simplify the expression by combining like terms. Like terms are terms that have the same variable raised to the same power. Add or subtract their coefficients accordingly.
Write the final simplified polynomial as your answer. This polynomial is the product of the original two polynomials you started with.
