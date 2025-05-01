Beginning Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
(x+3)(y+2)\left(x+3\right)\left(y+2\right)
(x+2)(y+3)\left(x+2\right)\left(y+3\right)
(x+3)(y+6)\left(x+3\right)\left(y+6\right)
(x+2)(y+6)\left(x+2\right)\left(y+6\right)
Master Factoring the GCF out of Polynomials with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Use grouping to factor out the polynomial.
2ab+4a+3b2+6b2ab+4a+3b^2+6b
Factor the GCF out of:
8x+128x+12
6x2+9x6x^2+9x
Factor the GCF from the polynomial.
18x3y2−27x2y3+9x4y18x^3y^2-27x^2y^3+9x^4y