Start with the polynomial: \$2ab + 4a + 3b^2 + 6b$.
Group the terms in pairs to make factoring easier: \((2ab + 4a) + (3b^2 + 6b)\).
Factor out the greatest common factor (GCF) from each group separately. From the first group \((2ab + 4a)\), factor out \$2a\(, giving \)2a(b + 2)\(. From the second group \)(3b^2 + 6b)\(, factor out \)3b\(, giving \)3b(b + 2)$.
Notice that both groups now contain the common binomial factor \((b + 2)\). Factor this binomial out: \((b + 2)(2a + 3b)\).
The factored form of the polynomial is therefore \((b + 2)(2a + 3b)\).
