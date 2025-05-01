Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Graph the line having a slope of and passes through .
Step 1: Identify the given slope and point. The slope is \(-4\) and the point the line passes through is \((-1, 5)\).
Step 2: Use the point-slope form of a line equation: \(y - y_1 = m(x - x_1)\), where \(m\) is the slope and \((x_1, y_1)\) is the point. Substitute \(m = -4\), \(x_1 = -1\), and \(y_1 = 5\) to get \(y - 5 = -4(x + 1)\).
Step 3: To graph the line, start by plotting the point \((-1, 5)\) on the coordinate plane.
Step 4: Use the slope \(-4\) which means a change in \(y\) of \(-4\) for every change in \(x\) of \$1\(. From the point \)(-1, 5)\(, move right 1 unit (increase \)x\( by 1) and down 4 units (decrease \)y$ by 4) to find a second point.
Step 5: Draw a straight line through the two points. This line represents the graph of the equation with slope \(-4\) passing through \((-1, 5)\).
