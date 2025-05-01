Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Graph the line having a slope of and passes through .
Step 1: Identify the given slope and point. The slope is \(\frac{1}{3}\) and the point the line passes through is \((4, 3)\).
Step 2: Use the point-slope form of the equation of a line, which is \(y - y_1 = m(x - x_1)\), where \(m\) is the slope and \((x_1, y_1)\) is the given point. Substitute \(m = \frac{1}{3}\), \(x_1 = 4\), and \(y_1 = 3\) into the formula.
Step 3: Write the equation as \(y - 3 = \frac{1}{3}(x - 4)\).
Step 4: To graph the line, start by plotting the point \((4, 3)\) on the coordinate plane.
Step 5: From the point \((4, 3)\), use the slope \(\frac{1}{3}\) to find another point. Since the slope is rise over run, move up 1 unit and right 3 units from the point \((4, 3)\), then plot this second point. Draw a line through these two points to complete the graph.
