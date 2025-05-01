Use the zero product rule to solve the following equations for .
step by step guidance
Start with the given equation: \$2\left(x-4\right)\left(x+6\right) = 0$.
Apply the zero product rule, which states that if a product of factors equals zero, then at least one of the factors must be zero. So, set each factor equal to zero separately: \$2 = 0\(, \)x - 4 = 0\(, and \)x + 6 = 0$.
Since \$2 = 0\( is never true, ignore this factor and focus on the other two equations: \)x - 4 = 0\( and \)x + 6 = 0$.
Solve each equation for \(x\): For \(x - 4 = 0\), add 4 to both sides to get \(x = 4\). For \(x + 6 = 0\), subtract 6 from both sides to get \(x = -6\).
The solutions to the equation are the values of \(x\) that make the original product zero, which are \(x = 4\) and \(x = -6\).
