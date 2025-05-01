Beginning Algebra
x=0x=0x=0 or x=−5x=-5
x=2x=2 or x=−5x=-5
x=0x=0 or x=5x=5
x=0x=0 or x=10x=10
Master Solving Quadratic Equations by Factoring with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Solve the following quadratic equations.
2x2=5x+32x^2=5x+3
Use the zero product rule to solve the following equations for xx.
(x−5)(x+3)=0\left(x-5\right)\left(x+3\right)=0
Use the zero product rule to solve the following equations for xx .
2(x−4)(x+6)=02\left(x-4\right)\left(x+6\right)=0