Identify the expression to simplify: \$6(2a - b) + 4(3a + 5b)$.
Apply the distributive property to each term: multiply 6 by each term inside the first parentheses and 4 by each term inside the second parentheses, resulting in \$6 \times 2a\(, \)6 \times (-b)\(, \)4 \times 3a\(, and \)4 \times 5b$.
Write out the distributed terms explicitly: \$12a - 6b + 12a + 20b$.
Combine like terms by adding the coefficients of \(a\) terms together and the coefficients of \(b\) terms together: \((12a + 12a)\) and \((-6b + 20b)\).
Express the simplified form as \$24a + 14b$.
