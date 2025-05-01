Identify and group like terms in the expression. Like terms are terms that have the same variable raised to the same power. In this expression, group the \(x^3\) terms together, the \(x^2\) terms together, the \(x\) terms together, and the constant terms together.
Simplify each group by performing the addition or subtraction of the coefficients: subtract or add the numbers in front of the variables while keeping the variable and its exponent unchanged.
After simplifying each group, rewrite the expression by combining all the simplified terms back together in standard polynomial form, usually starting with the highest power of \(x\) and going down to the constant term.
Double-check your work by ensuring all like terms were combined correctly and that the final expression is simplified with no like terms left uncombined.
