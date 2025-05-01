Identify the like terms in the expression \(\frac12x + \frac34x - \frac12y + \frac12y\). Like terms are terms that have the same variable raised to the same power. Here, \(\frac12x\) and \(\frac34x\) are like terms, and \(-\frac12y\) and \(\frac12y\) are like terms.
Combine the like terms with the variable \(x\) by adding their coefficients: \(\frac12 + \frac34\). Write this as \(\left(\frac12 + \frac34\right)x\).
Combine the like terms with the variable \(y\) by adding their coefficients: \(-\frac12 + \frac12\). Write this as \(\left(-\frac12 + \frac12\right)y\).
Simplify the sums inside the parentheses to get the combined coefficients for \(x\) and \(y\). This will give you a simplified expression in terms of \(x\) and \(y\).
Write the final simplified expression by including the combined terms. Since the \(y\) terms cancel out, the simplified expression will only include the combined \(x\) terms.
