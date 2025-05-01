Beginning Algebra
2x2+2x−242x^2+2x-24
2x3+2x2−6x−242x^3+2x^2-6x-24
2x3−2x2−24x2x^3-2x^2-24x
2x3+2x2−24x2x^3+2x^2-24x2x3+2x2−24x
Multiply each expression.
−x(3x2−4x+2)-x(3x^2-4x+2)
(3x2−5x+3)2x2(3x^2-5x+3)2x^2
Multiply the polynomials using FOIL.
(x−5)(x−12)\left(x-5\right)\left(x-12\right)
(4x+7)(−x+6)\left(4x+7\right)\left(-x+6\right)
Multiply the polynomials by using FOIL.
(5xy+3)(4xy−2)(5xy+3)(4xy-2)
Multiply the polynomials.
(x+4)(3x2−2x+1)\left(x+4\right)\left(3x^2-2x+1\right)
Multiply the polynomials.
(x+3)(x−5)(−2x+1)\left(x+3\right)\left(x-5\right)\left(-2x+1\right)
3a(5a+3b)3a(5a+3b)