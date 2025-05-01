Identify the monomial and the polynomial in the expression you need to multiply. The monomial is a single term (like \$3x\(), and the polynomial is a sum of terms (like \)2x^2 + 5x - 1$).
Apply the distributive property by multiplying the monomial by each term in the polynomial separately. This means you multiply the coefficients (numbers) together and then multiply the variables using the laws of exponents.
When multiplying variables with the same base, add their exponents. For example, \(x^a \times x^b = x^{a+b}\). If a variable does not have an exponent, it is understood to be 1.
Write down each product from the distribution step as a separate term, keeping track of the signs (positive or negative) of each term.
Combine all the terms you obtained from the multiplication to write the final expression as a polynomial. This is the product of the monomial and the polynomial.
