Identify the polynomials you need to multiply. For example, if you have two binomials like \((a + b)\) and \((c + d)\), you will multiply each term in the first polynomial by each term in the second polynomial.
Apply the distributive property by multiplying each term in the first polynomial by each term in the second polynomial. This means you will calculate \(a \times c\), \(a \times d\), \(b \times c\), and \(b \times d\).
Write down all the products you found from the distributive property step, combining them into a single expression: \(a c + a d + b c + b d\).
Look for like terms in the resulting expression. Like terms have the same variable parts raised to the same powers. Combine these like terms by adding their coefficients.
Write the simplified polynomial as your final answer, ensuring all like terms are combined and the expression is in standard form (usually ordered by descending powers).
