Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Biochemistry(0)
- What is Biochemistry?(0)
- Characteristics of Life(0)
- Abiogenesis(0)
- Nucleic Acids(0)
- Proteins(0)
- Carbohydrates(0)
- Lipids(0)
- Taxonomy(0)
- Cell Organelles(0)
- Endosymbiotic Theory(0)
- Central Dogma(0)
- Functional Groups(0)
- Chemical Bonds(0)
- Organic Chemistry(0)
- Entropy(0)
- Second Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- Equilibrium Constant(0)
- Gibbs Free Energy(0)
- 2. Water(0)
- 3. Amino Acids(0)
- Amino Acid Groups(0)
- Amino Acid Three Letter Code(0)
- Amino Acid One Letter Code(0)
- Amino Acid Configuration(0)
- Essential Amino Acids(0)
- Nonpolar Amino Acids(0)
- Aromatic Amino Acids(0)
- Polar Amino Acids(0)
- Charged Amino Acids(0)
- How to Memorize Amino Acids(0)
- Zwitterion(0)
- Non-Ionizable Vs. Ionizable R-Groups(0)
- Isoelectric Point(0)
- Isoelectric Point of Amino Acids with Ionizable R-Groups(0)
- Titrations of Amino Acids with Non-Ionizable R-Groups(0)
- Titrations of Amino Acids with Ionizable R-Groups(0)
- Amino Acids and Henderson-Hasselbalch(0)
- 4. Protein Structure(0)
- Peptide Bond(0)
- Primary Structure of Protein(0)
- Altering Primary Protein Structure(0)
- Drawing a Peptide(0)
- Determining Net Charge of a Peptide(0)
- Isoelectric Point of a Peptide(0)
- Approximating Protein Mass(0)
- Peptide Group(0)
- Ramachandran Plot(0)
- Atypical Ramachandran Plots(0)
- Alpha Helix(0)
- Alpha Helix Pitch and Rise(0)
- Alpha Helix Hydrogen Bonding(0)
- Alpha Helix Disruption(0)
- Beta Strand(0)
- Beta Sheet(0)
- Antiparallel and Parallel Beta Sheets(0)
- Beta Turns(0)
- Tertiary Structure of Protein(0)
- Protein Motifs and Domains(0)
- Denaturation(0)
- Anfinsen Experiment(0)
- Protein Folding(0)
- Chaperone Proteins(0)
- Prions(0)
- Quaternary Structure(0)
- Simple Vs. Conjugated Proteins(0)
- Fibrous and Globular Proteins(0)
- 5. Protein Techniques(0)
- Protein Purification(0)
- Protein Extraction(0)
- Differential Centrifugation(0)
- Salting Out(0)
- Dialysis(0)
- Column Chromatography(0)
- Ion-Exchange Chromatography(0)
- Anion-Exchange Chromatography(0)
- Size Exclusion Chromatography(0)
- Affinity Chromatography(0)
- Specific Activity(0)
- HPLC(0)
- Spectrophotometry(0)
- Native Gel Electrophoresis(0)
- SDS-PAGE(0)
- SDS-PAGE Strategies(0)
- Isoelectric Focusing(0)
- 2D-Electrophoresis(0)
- Diagonal Electrophoresis(0)
- Mass Spectrometry(0)
- Mass Spectrum(0)
- Tandem Mass Spectrometry(0)
- Peptide Mass Fingerprinting(0)
- Overview of Direct Protein Sequencing(0)
- Amino Acid Hydrolysis(0)
- FDNB(0)
- Chemical Cleavage of Bonds(0)
- Peptidases(0)
- Edman Degradation(0)
- Edman Degradation Sequenator and Sequencing Data Analysis(0)
- Edman Degradation Reaction Efficiency(0)
- Ordering Cleaved Fragments(0)
- Strategy for Ordering Cleaved Fragments(0)
- Indirect Protein Sequencing Via Geneomic Analyses(0)
- 6. Enzymes and Enzyme Kinetics(0)
- Enzymes(0)
- Enzyme-Substrate Complex(0)
- Lock and Key Vs. Induced Fit Models(0)
- Optimal Enzyme Conditions(0)
- Activation Energy(0)
- Types of Enzymes(0)
- Cofactor(0)
- Catalysis(0)
- Electrostatic and Metal Ion Catalysis(0)
- Covalent Catalysis(0)
- Reaction Rate(0)
- Enzyme Kinetics(0)
- Rate Constants and Rate Law(0)
- Reaction Orders(0)
- Rate Constant Units(0)
- Initial Velocity(0)
- Vmax Enzyme(0)
- Km Enzyme(0)
- Steady-State Conditions(0)
- Michaelis-Menten Assumptions(0)
- Michaelis-Menten Equation(0)
- Lineweaver-Burk Plot(0)
- Michaelis-Menten vs. Lineweaver-Burk Plots(0)
- Shifting Lineweaver-Burk Plots(0)
- Calculating Vmax(0)
- Calculating Km(0)
- Kcat(0)
- Specificity Constant(0)
- 7. Enzyme Inhibition and Regulation (0)
- Enzyme Inhibition(0)
- Irreversible Inhibition(0)
- Reversible Inhibition(0)
- Inhibition Constant(0)
- Degree of Inhibition(0)
- Apparent Km and Vmax(0)
- Inhibition Effects on Reaction Rate(0)
- Competitive Inhibition(0)
- Uncompetitive Inhibition(0)
- Mixed Inhibition(0)
- Noncompetitive Inhibition(0)
- Recap of Reversible Inhibition(0)
- Allosteric Regulation(0)
- Allosteric Kinetics(0)
- Allosteric Enzyme Conformations(0)
- Allosteric Effectors(0)
- Concerted (MWC) Model(0)
- Sequential (KNF) Model(0)
- Negative Feedback(0)
- Positive Feedback(0)
- Post Translational Modification(0)
- Ubiquitination(0)
- Phosphorylation(0)
- Zymogens(0)
- 8. Protein Function (0)
- Introduction to Protein-Ligand Interactions(0)
- Protein-Ligand Equilibrium Constants(0)
- Protein-Ligand Fractional Saturation(0)
- Myoglobin vs. Hemoglobin(0)
- Heme Prosthetic Group(0)
- Hemoglobin Cooperativity(0)
- Hill Equation(0)
- Hill Plot(0)
- Hemoglobin Binding in Tissues & Lungs(0)
- Hemoglobin Carbonation & Protonation(0)
- Bohr Effect(0)
- BPG Regulation of Hemoglobin(0)
- Fetal Hemoglobin(0)
- Sickle Cell Anemia(0)
- Chymotrypsin(0)
- Chymotrypsin's Catalytic Mechanism(0)
- Glycogen Phosphorylase(0)
- Liver vs Muscle Glycogen Phosphorylase(0)
- Antibody(0)
- ELISA(0)
- Motor Proteins(0)
- Skeletal Muscle Anatomy(0)
- Skeletal Muscle Contraction(0)
- 9. Carbohydrates(0)
- Carbohydrates(0)
- Monosaccharides(0)
- Stereochemistry of Monosaccharides(0)
- Monosaccharide Configurations(0)
- Cyclic Monosaccharides(0)
- Hemiacetal vs. Hemiketal(0)
- Anomer(0)
- Mutarotation(0)
- Pyranose Conformations(0)
- Common Monosaccharides(0)
- Derivatives of Monosaccharides(0)
- Reducing Sugars(0)
- Reducing Sugars Tests(0)
- Glycosidic Bond(0)
- Disaccharides(0)
- Glycoconjugates(0)
- Polysaccharide(0)
- Cellulose(0)
- Chitin(0)
- Peptidoglycan(0)
- Starch(0)
- Glycogen(0)
- Lectins(0)
- 10. Lipids(0)
- Lipids(0)
- Fatty Acids(0)
- Fatty Acid Nomenclature(0)
- Omega-3 Fatty Acids(0)
- Triacylglycerols(0)
- Glycerophospholipids(0)
- Sphingolipids(0)
- Sphingophospholipids(0)
- Sphingoglycolipids(0)
- Sphingolipid Recap(0)
- Waxes(0)
- Eicosanoids(0)
- Isoprenoids(0)
- Steroids(0)
- Steroid Hormones(0)
- Lipid Vitamins(0)
- Comprehensive Final Lipid Map(0)
- Biological Membranes(0)
- Physical Properties of Biological Membranes(0)
- Types of Membrane Proteins(0)
- Integral Membrane Proteins(0)
- Peripheral Membrane Proteins(0)
- Lipid-Linked Membrane Proteins(0)
- 11. Biological Membranes and Transport (0)
- Biological Membrane Transport(0)
- Passive vs. Active Transport(0)
- Passive Membrane Transport(0)
- Facilitated Diffusion(0)
- Erythrocyte Facilitated Transporter Models(0)
- Membrane Transport of Ions(0)
- Primary Active Membrane Transport(0)
- Sodium-Potassium Ion Pump(0)
- SERCA: Calcium Ion Pump(0)
- ABC Transporters(0)
- Secondary Active Membrane Transport(0)
- Glucose Active Symporter Model(0)
- Endocytosis & Exocytosis(0)
- Neurotransmitter Release(0)
- Summary of Membrane Transport(0)
- Thermodynamics of Membrane Diffusion: Uncharged Molecule(0)
- Thermodynamics of Membrane Diffusion: Charged Ion(0)
- 12. Biosignaling(0)
- Introduction to Biosignaling(0)
- G protein-Coupled Receptors(0)
- Stimulatory Adenylate Cyclase GPCR Signaling(0)
- cAMP & PKA(0)
- Inhibitory Adenylate Cyclase GPCR Signaling(0)
- Drugs & Toxins Affecting GPCR Signaling(0)
- Recap of Adenylate Cyclase GPCR Signaling(0)
- Phosphoinositide GPCR Signaling(0)
- PSP Secondary Messengers & PKC(0)
- Recap of Phosphoinositide Signaling(0)
- Receptor Tyrosine Kinases(0)
- Insulin(0)
- Insulin Receptor(0)
- Insulin Signaling on Glucose Metabolism(0)
- Recap Of Insulin Signaling in Glucose Metabolism(0)
- Insulin Signaling as a Growth Factor(0)
- Recap of Insulin Signaling As A Growth Factor(0)
- Recap of Insulin Signaling(0)
- Jak-Stat Signaling(0)
- Lipid Hormone Signaling(0)
- Summary of Biosignaling(0)
- Signaling Defects & Cancer(0)
- Review 1: Nucleic Acids, Lipids, & Membranes(0)
- Nucleic Acids 1(0)
- Nucleic Acids 2(0)
- Nucleic Acids 3(0)
- Nucleic Acids 4(0)
- DNA Sequencing 1(0)
- DNA Sequencing 2(0)
- Lipids 1(0)
- Lipids 2(0)
- Membrane Structure 1(0)
- Membrane Structure 2(0)
- Membrane Transport 1(0)
- Membrane Transport 2(0)
- Membrane Transport 3(0)
- Practice - Nucleic Acids 1(0)
- Practice - Nucleic Acids 2(0)
- Practice - Nucleic Acids 3(0)
- Lipids(0)
- Practice - Membrane Structure 1(0)
- Practice - Membrane Structure 2(0)
- Practice - Membrane Transport 1(0)
- Practice - Membrane Transport 2(0)
- Review 2: Biosignaling, Glycolysis, Gluconeogenesis, & PP-Pathway(0)
- Biosignaling 1(0)
- Biosignaling 2(0)
- Biosignaling 3(0)
- Biosignaling 4(0)
- Glycolysis 1(0)
- Glycolysis 2(0)
- Glycolysis 3(0)
- Glycolysis 4(0)
- Fermentation(0)
- Gluconeogenesis 1(0)
- Gluconeogenesis 2(0)
- Pentose Phosphate Pathway(0)
- Practice - Biosignaling(0)
- Practice - Bioenergetics 1(0)
- Practice - Bioenergetics 2(0)
- Practice - Glycolysis 1(0)
- Practice - Glycolysis 2(0)
- Practice - Gluconeogenesis(0)
- Practice - Pentose Phosphate Path(0)
- Review 3: Pyruvate & Fatty Acid Oxidation, Citric Acid Cycle, & Glycogen Metabolism(0)
- Pyruvate Oxidation(0)
- Citric Acid Cycle 1(0)
- Citric Acid Cycle 2(0)
- Citric Acid Cycle 3(0)
- Citric Acid Cycle 4(0)
- Metabolic Regulation 1(0)
- Metabolic Regulation 2(0)
- Glycogen Metabolism 1(0)
- Glycogen Metabolism 2(0)
- Fatty Acid Oxidation 1(0)
- Fatty Acid Oxidation 2(0)
- Citric Acid Cycle Practice 1(0)
- Citric Acid Cycle Practice 2(0)
- Citric Acid Cycle Practice 3(0)
- Glucose and Glycogen Regulation Practice 1(0)
- Glucose and Glycogen Regulation Practice 2(0)
- Fatty Acid Oxidation Practice 1(0)
- Fatty Acid Oxidation Practice 2(0)
- Review 4: Amino Acid Oxidation, Oxidative Phosphorylation, & Photophosphorylation(0)
- Amino Acid Oxidation 1(0)
- Amino Acid Oxidation 2(0)
- Oxidative Phosphorylation 1(0)
- Oxidative Phosphorylation 2(0)
- Oxidative Phosphorylation 3(0)
- Oxidative Phosphorylation 4(0)
- Photophosphorylation 1(0)
- Photophosphorylation 2(0)
- Photophosphorylation 3(0)
- Practice: Amino Acid Oxidation 1(0)
- Practice: Amino Acid Oxidation 2(0)
- Practice: Oxidative Phosphorylation 1(0)
- Practice: Oxidative Phosphorylation 2(0)
- Practice: Oxidative Phosphorylation 3(0)
- Practice: Photophosphorylation 1(0)
- Practice: Photophosphorylation 2(0)
