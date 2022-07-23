Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acids Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. Each amino acid consists of a central carbon atom (the alpha carbon) bonded to four different groups: an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and a variable R-group (side chain) that determines the specific properties of the amino acid.

Functional Groups Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In amino acids, the two key functional groups are the amino group (-NH2), which acts as a base, and the carboxyl group (-COOH), which acts as an acid, allowing amino acids to participate in various biochemical processes.