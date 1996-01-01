Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Which sensory receptor—category pair is correct? (A)hair cell—nociceptor (B)snake pit organ—mechanoreceptor (C)taste receptor—chemoreceptor (D)olfactory receptor—electromagnetic receptor

Similar Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.