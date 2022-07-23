Which sensory receptor — category pair is correct?
a. Hair cell — Nociceptor
b. Snake pit organ — Mechanoreceptor
c. Taste receptor — Chemoreceptor
d. Olfactory receptor — Electromagnetic receptor
During the contraction of a vertebrate skeletal muscle fiber, calcium ions
a. Break cross-bridges as a cofactor in hydrolysis of ATP
b. Bind with troponin, changing its shape so that the myosin-binding sites on actin are exposed
c. Transmit action potentials from the motor neuron to the muscle fiber
d. Spread action potentials through the T tubules
The human brain differentiates tastes from smells because action potentials for the two sensations differ in
a. Magnitude and shape.
b. Threshold potential.
c. Where they are received in the brain.
d. How long they take to reach the brain.
The transduction of sound waves into action potentials occurs
a. In the tectorial membrane as it is stimulated by hair cells
b. When hair cells are bent against the tectorial membrane, causing them to depolarize and release neurotransmitter that stimulates sensory neurons
c. As the basilar membrane vibrates at different frequencies in response to the varying volume of sounds
d. Within the middle ear as the vibrations are amplified by the malleus, incus, and stapes