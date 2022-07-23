Which sensory receptor — category pair is correct?
a. Hair cell — Nociceptor
b. Snake pit organ — Mechanoreceptor
c. Taste receptor — Chemoreceptor
d. Olfactory receptor — Electromagnetic receptor
Which sensory receptor — category pair is correct?
a. Hair cell — Nociceptor
b. Snake pit organ — Mechanoreceptor
c. Taste receptor — Chemoreceptor
d. Olfactory receptor — Electromagnetic receptor
The middle ear converts
a. Air pressure waves to fluid pressure waves
b. Air pressure waves to nerve impulses
c. Fluid pressure waves to nerve impulses
d. Pressure waves to hair cell movements
The human brain differentiates tastes from smells because action potentials for the two sensations differ in
a. Magnitude and shape.
b. Threshold potential.
c. Where they are received in the brain.
d. How long they take to reach the brain.
The transduction of sound waves into action potentials occurs
a. In the tectorial membrane as it is stimulated by hair cells
b. When hair cells are bent against the tectorial membrane, causing them to depolarize and release neurotransmitter that stimulates sensory neurons
c. As the basilar membrane vibrates at different frequencies in response to the varying volume of sounds
d. Within the middle ear as the vibrations are amplified by the malleus, incus, and stapes