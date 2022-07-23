A human cell containing 22 autosomes and a Y chromosome is
a. A sperm
b. An egg
c. A zygote
d. A somatic cell of a male
A human cell containing 22 autosomes and a Y chromosome is
a. A sperm
b. An egg
c. A zygote
d. A somatic cell of a male
The two homologs of a pair move toward opposite poles of the dividing cell during
a. Mitosis
b. Meiosis I
c. Meiosis II
d. Fertilization
Meiosis II is similar to mitosis in that
a. Sister chromatids separate during anaphase
b. DNA replicates before the division
c. The daughter cells are diploid
d. Homologous chromosomes synapse
If we continue to follow the cell lineage from question 4, then the DNA content of a single cell at metaphase of meiosis II will be
a. 0.25x
b. 0.5x
c. x.
d. 2x
The diagram shows a cell in meiosis. Label the appropriate structures with these terms: chromosome (label as duplicated or unduplicated), centromere, kinetochore, sister chromatids, nonsister chromatids, homologous pair (use a bracket when labeling), homolog (label each one), chiasma, sister chromatid cohesion, and gene loci, labeling the alleles of the F and H genes.
The diagram shows a cell in meiosis. Describe the makeup of a haploid set and a diploid set.