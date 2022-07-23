Skip to main content
Ch. 13 - Meiosis and Sexual Life Cycles
If the DNA content of a diploid cell in the G1 phase of the cell cycle is x, then the DNA content of the same cell at metaphase of meiosis I will be
a. 0.25x
b. 0.5x
c. x
d. 2x

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the cell cycle phases: In the G1 phase, the cell is diploid with a DNA content of x. During the S phase, DNA replication occurs, doubling the DNA content to 2x.
Recognize the stages of meiosis: Meiosis consists of two divisions, meiosis I and meiosis II. Meiosis I is where homologous chromosomes are separated.
Focus on metaphase of meiosis I: At this stage, the cell has completed DNA replication, so the DNA content is still 2x, but homologous chromosomes are aligned at the metaphase plate.
Consider the chromosome number: Although the DNA content is 2x, the cell is preparing to divide into two cells, each with a haploid set of chromosomes.
Conclude the DNA content at metaphase of meiosis I: Since the DNA has been replicated but not yet divided, the DNA content remains at 2x during metaphase of meiosis I.

