Ch. 13 - Meiosis and Sexual Life Cycles
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Chapter 13, Problem 3

Meiosis II is similar to mitosis in that
a. Sister chromatids separate during anaphase
b. DNA replicates before the division
c. The daughter cells are diploid
d. Homologous chromosomes synapse

Understand the process of Meiosis II: Meiosis II is the second division in meiosis, which follows Meiosis I. It is similar to mitosis in terms of the separation of sister chromatids.
Review the key events of Meiosis II: During Meiosis II, the sister chromatids are separated into different cells, similar to what occurs during mitosis.
Analyze the options given: a) Sister chromatids separate during anaphase, b) DNA replicates before the division, c) The daughter cells are diploid, d) Homologous chromosomes synapse.
Consider the characteristics of mitosis: In mitosis, sister chromatids separate during anaphase, DNA does not replicate before the division, the daughter cells are diploid, and homologous chromosomes do not synapse.
Compare Meiosis II to mitosis: Identify which option describes a process that occurs in both Meiosis II and mitosis, focusing on the separation of sister chromatids during anaphase.

Meiosis II

Meiosis II is the second division in meiosis, where sister chromatids are separated into different cells, similar to mitosis. Unlike meiosis I, it does not involve the separation of homologous chromosomes, and it results in four haploid cells from the two diploid cells produced in meiosis I.
Sister Chromatids

Sister chromatids are identical copies of a single chromosome that are connected by a centromere. During anaphase of both mitosis and meiosis II, these chromatids are pulled apart to opposite poles of the cell, ensuring that each daughter cell receives an identical set of chromosomes.
Anaphase

Anaphase is a stage in cell division where chromosomes are split and moved to opposite ends of the cell. In mitosis and meiosis II, anaphase involves the separation of sister chromatids, whereas in meiosis I, it involves the separation of homologous chromosomes, highlighting the difference between these processes.
