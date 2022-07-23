Skip to main content
Ch. 13 - Meiosis and Sexual Life Cycles
Chapter 13, Problem 5

If we continue to follow the cell lineage from question 4, then the DNA content of a single cell at metaphase of meiosis II will be
a. 0.25x
b. 0.5x
c. x.
d. 2x

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the stages of meiosis: Meiosis consists of two consecutive divisions, meiosis I and meiosis II. Meiosis I reduces the chromosome number by half, while meiosis II separates sister chromatids.
Recall the DNA content changes: At the start of meiosis I, a cell has a DNA content of 2x, where x represents the DNA content of a haploid cell. After meiosis I, the DNA content is reduced to x in each daughter cell.
Consider the state at metaphase of meiosis II: At this stage, the cell is preparing to separate sister chromatids, but the DNA content remains the same as after meiosis I, which is x.
Analyze the options given: Compare the DNA content at metaphase of meiosis II (x) with the options provided: a. 0.25x, b. 0.5x, c. x, d. 2x.
Select the correct answer: Based on the analysis, identify which option correctly represents the DNA content of a single cell at metaphase of meiosis II.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Meiosis II

Meiosis II is the second division in meiosis, where sister chromatids are separated into different cells. Unlike meiosis I, which reduces the chromosome number by half, meiosis II maintains the chromosome number, resulting in four haploid cells from the original diploid cell. Understanding meiosis II is crucial for determining DNA content during metaphase.
Metaphase of Meiosis II

During metaphase of meiosis II, chromosomes align at the metaphase plate, similar to metaphase in mitosis. Each chromosome consists of two sister chromatids, and the spindle fibers attach to the centromeres. This stage is critical for understanding the distribution of genetic material and calculating DNA content in the cell.
DNA Content in Meiosis

DNA content refers to the amount of genetic material present in a cell. In meiosis, DNA content changes as cells progress through different stages. At metaphase of meiosis II, the DNA content is 'x' because the cell has completed meiosis I, halving the original diploid DNA content, and is now preparing to separate sister chromatids.
