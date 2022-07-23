Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch, 15 - The Chromosomal Basis of Inheritance
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Urry12th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9785794169850Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 12th EditionCh, 15 - The Chromosomal Basis of InheritanceProblem 4
Chapter 15, Problem 4

A planet is inhabited by creatures that reproduce with the same hereditary patterns seen in humans. Three phenotypic characters are height (T=tall,t=dwart), head appendages (A=antennae,a=no antennae), and nose morphology (S=upturned snout,s=downturned snout). Since the creatures are not 'intelligent,' Earth scientists are able to do some controlled breeding experiments using various heterozygotes in testcrosses. For tall heterozygotes with antennae, the offspring are tall antennae, 46; dwarf antennae, 7; dwarf no antennae, 42; tall no antennae, 5. For heterozygotes with antennae and an upturned snout, the offspring are antennae upturned snout, 47; antennae downturned snout, 2; no antennae downturned snout, 48; no antennae upturned snout, 3. Calculate the recombination frequencies for both experiments.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the parental and recombinant phenotypes for each experiment. In the first experiment, the parental phenotypes are tall with antennae and dwarf with no antennae. The recombinant phenotypes are dwarf with antennae and tall with no antennae. In the second experiment, the parental phenotypes are antennae with upturned snout and no antennae with downturned snout. The recombinant phenotypes are antennae with downturned snout and no antennae with upturned snout.
Calculate the total number of offspring for each experiment. For the first experiment, add 46 (tall antennae) + 7 (dwarf antennae) + 42 (dwarf no antennae) + 5 (tall no antennae) to get a total of 100 offspring. For the second experiment, add 47 (antennae upturned snout) + 2 (antennae downturned snout) + 48 (no antennae downturned snout) + 3 (no antennae upturned snout) to get a total of 100 offspring.
Calculate the number of recombinant offspring for each experiment. In the first experiment, add 7 (dwarf antennae) + 5 (tall no antennae) to get 12 recombinant offspring. In the second experiment, add 2 (antennae downturned snout) + 3 (no antennae upturned snout) to get 5 recombinant offspring.
Calculate the recombination frequency for each experiment by dividing the number of recombinant offspring by the total number of offspring and then multiplying by 100 to convert to a percentage. For the first experiment, (12 recombinant / 100 total) * 100 = 12%. For the second experiment, (5 recombinant / 100 total) * 100 = 5%.
Interpret the results. The recombination frequencies of 12% and 5% indicate the degree of linkage between the genes. Lower percentages suggest closer linkage between the genes involved.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendelian Genetics

Mendelian genetics is the study of how traits are inherited through generations based on the principles established by Gregor Mendel. It involves understanding dominant and recessive alleles, genotype versus phenotype, and the segregation and independent assortment of alleles during gamete formation. This framework is essential for analyzing inheritance patterns in the described breeding experiments.
Recommended video:
04:26
Mendelian and Population Genetics

Recombination Frequency

Recombination frequency is a measure of the likelihood that two genes will be separated during meiosis due to crossing over. It is calculated by dividing the number of recombinant offspring by the total number of offspring, providing insight into the genetic linkage between traits. Understanding this concept is crucial for interpreting the results of the breeding experiments and determining the genetic distance between the traits studied.
Recommended video:
06:36
Allele Frequencies

Testcross

A testcross is a breeding experiment used to determine the genotype of an individual exhibiting a dominant phenotype. By crossing the individual with a homozygous recessive partner, researchers can observe the phenotypes of the offspring to infer the unknown genotype. This method is particularly relevant in the context of the question, as it allows scientists to analyze the inheritance patterns of the creatures' traits.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A man with hemophilia (a recessive, sex-linked condition) has a daughter without the condition. She marries a man who does not have hemophilia. What is the probability that their daughter will have hemophilia? Their son? If they have four sons, what is the probability that all will be affected?

2857
views
Textbook Question

Pseudohypertrophic muscular dystrophy is an inherited disorder that causes gradual deterioration of the muscles. It is seen almost exclusively in boys born to apparently unaffected parents and usually results in death in the early teens. Is this disorder caused by a dominant or a recessive allele? Is its inheritance sex-linked or autosomal? How do you know? Explain why this disorder is almost never seen in girls.

2931
views
Textbook Question

A wild-type fruit fly (heterozygous for gray body color and red eyes) is mated with a black fruit fly with purple eyes. The offspring are wild-type, 721; black purple, 751; gray purple, 49; black red, 45. What is the recombination frequency between these genes for body color and eye color? Using information from problem 3, what fruit flies (genotypes and phenotypes) would you mate to determine the order of the body color, wing size, and eye color genes on the chromosome?

2707
views
Textbook Question

You design Drosophila crosses to provide recombination data for gene a, which is located on the chromosome shown in Figure 15.12. Gene a has recombination frequencies of 14% with the vestigial wing locus and 26% with the brown eye locus. Approximately where is a located along the chromosome?

<IMAGE>

1273
views