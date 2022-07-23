Cell differentiation always involves
a. Transcription of the myoD gene.
b. The movement of cells.
c. The production of tissue-specific proteins.
d. The selective loss of certain genes from the genome.
Which of the following is an example of post-transcriptional control of gene expression?
a. The addition of methyl groups to cytosine bases of DNA
b. The binding of transcription factors to a promoter
c. The removal of introns and alternative splicing of exons
d. Gene amplification contributing to cancer
What would occur if the repressor of an inducible operon were mutated so it could not bind the operator?
a. Irreversible binding of the repressor to the promoter
b. Reduced transcription of the operon's genes
c. Buildup of a substrate for the pathway controlled by the operon
d. Continuous transcription of the operon's genes
Which of the following statements about the DNA in one of your brain cells is true?
a. Most of the DNA codes for protein.
b. The majority of genes are likely to be transcribed.
c. It is the same as the DNA in one of your liver cells.
d. Each gene lies immediately adjacent to an enhancer.
Within a cell, the amount of protein made using a given mRNA molecule depends partly on
a. The degree of DNA methylation
b. The rate at which the mRNA is degraded
c. The number of introns present in the mRNA
d. The types of ribosomes present in the cytoplasm
Proto-oncogenes can change into oncogenes that cause cancer. Which of the following best explains the presence of these potential time bombs in eukaryotic cells?
a. Proto-oncogenes first arose from viral infections.
b. Proto-oncogenes are mutant versions of normal genes.
c. Proto-oncogenes are genetic 'junk'.
d. Proto-oncogenes normally help regulate cell division.