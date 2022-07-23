Textbook Question
Muscle cells differ from nerve cells mainly because they
a. Express different genes.
b. Contain different genes.
c. Use different genetic codes.
d. Have unique ribosomes.
The functioning of enhancers is an example of
a. A eukaryotic equivalent of prokaryotic promoter functioning.
b. Transcriptional control of gene expression.
c. The stimulation of translation by initiation factors.
d. Post-translational control that activates certain proteins.
Cell differentiation always involves
a. Transcription of the myoD gene.
b. The movement of cells.
c. The production of tissue-specific proteins.
d. The selective loss of certain genes from the genome.