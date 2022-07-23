Skip to main content
Ch. 23 - The Evolution of Populations
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Urry12th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9785794169850Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 23, Problem 3

If the nucleotide variability of a locus equals 0%, what is the gene variability and number of alleles at that locus?
a. gene variability = 0%; number of alleles = 0
b. gene variability = 0%; number of alleles = 1
c. gene variability = 0%; number of alleles = 2
d. gene variability > 0%; number of alleles = 2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of nucleotide variability: It refers to the proportion of nucleotide sites that are different among individuals in a population. A 0% nucleotide variability means there is no variation at the nucleotide level at that locus.
Recognize the relationship between nucleotide variability and gene variability: Gene variability is the proportion of loci that are polymorphic (having more than one allele) in a population. If nucleotide variability is 0%, it implies that there is no polymorphism at the nucleotide level, leading to 0% gene variability.
Consider the number of alleles: If there is no nucleotide variability, it means all individuals have the same nucleotide sequence at that locus, indicating only one allele is present.
Evaluate the options: Based on the understanding that 0% nucleotide variability leads to 0% gene variability and only one allele, identify the correct option.
Select the correct answer: The option that states gene variability is 0% and the number of alleles is 1 is the correct choice.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleotide Variability

Nucleotide variability refers to the degree of variation in the nucleotide sequences at a specific locus within a population. A 0% nucleotide variability indicates that there is no variation in the nucleotide sequences among individuals at that locus, meaning all individuals have identical sequences at that position.
Gene Variability

Gene variability measures the diversity of alleles present at a particular gene locus within a population. If nucleotide variability is 0%, it implies that there is no genetic variation at the nucleotide level, leading to 0% gene variability, as there are no different alleles present at that locus.
Number of Alleles

The number of alleles at a locus refers to the different versions of a gene that exist within a population. When nucleotide variability is 0%, it means there is only one allele present at that locus, as all individuals have the same nucleotide sequence, resulting in no genetic diversity at that position.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Natural selection changes allele frequencies because some _________ survive and reproduce better than others.

a. Alleles

b. Loci

c. Species

d. Individuals

Textbook Question

No two people are genetically identical, except for identical twins. The main source of genetic variation among humans is

a. New mutations that occurred in the preceding generation.

b. Genetic drift.

c. The reshuffling of alleles in sexual reproduction.

d. Environmental effects.

Textbook Question

There are 25 individuals in population 1, all with genotype AA, and there are 40 individuals in population 2, all with genotype aa. Assume that these populations are located far from each other and that their environmental conditions are very similar. Based on the information given here, the observed genetic variation most likely resulted from

a. Genetic drift.

b. Gene flow.

c. Nonrandom mating.

d. Directional selection.

Textbook Question

A fruit fly population has a gene with two alleles, A1 and A2. Tests show that 70% of the gametes produced in the population contain the A1 allele. If the population is in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium, what proportion of the flies carry both A1 and A2?

a. 0.7

b. 0.49

c. 0.42

d. 0.21

