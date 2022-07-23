Textbook Question
Which of the following characteristics of plants is absent in their closest relatives, the charophyte algae?
a. Chlorophyll b
b. Cellulose in cell walls
c. Sexual reproduction
d. Alternation of multicellular generations
In angiosperms, which of the following is correctly paired with its chromosome count?
a. Microspore—n
b. Zygote—n
c. Egg—2n
d. Megaspore—2n
Microphylls are found in which plant group?
a. Lycophytes
b. Liverworts
c. Ferns
d. Hornworts