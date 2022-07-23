Textbook Question
Which of the following cells or structures are associated with asexual reproduction in fungi?
a. Ascospores
b. Basidiospores
c. Zygosporangia
d. Conidiophores
1476
views
Which of the following cells or structures are associated with asexual reproduction in fungi?
a. Ascospores
b. Basidiospores
c. Zygosporangia
d. Conidiophores
The closest relatives of fungi are thought to be the
a. Animals
b. Vascular plants
c. Mosses
d. Slime molds
The most important adaptive advantage associated with the filamentous nature of fungal mycelia is
a. The ability to form haustoria and parasitize other organisms.
b. The potential to inhabit almost all terrestrial habitats.
c. The increased chance of contact between mating types.
d. An extensive surface area well suited for invasive growth and absorptive nutrition.