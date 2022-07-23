Textbook Question
One of the characteristics unique to animals is
a. Gastrulation
b. Multicellularity
c. Sexual reproduction
d. Flagellated sperm
1670
views
1
rank
One of the characteristics unique to animals is
a. Gastrulation
b. Multicellularity
c. Sexual reproduction
d. Flagellated sperm
The distinction between sponges and other animal phyla is based mainly on the absence versus the presence of
a. A body cavity
b. A complete digestive tract
c. Mesoderm
d. Tissues
Based on the tree in Figure 32.11, which statement is true?
A. The animal kingdom is not monophyletic.
B. The Acoela are more closely related to echinoderms than to annelids.
C. Sponges are basal animals.
D. Bilaterians do not form a clade.