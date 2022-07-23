Skip to main content
Ch. 35 - Vascular Plant Structure, Growth, and Development
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Urry12th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9785794169850Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 12th EditionCh. 35 - Vascular Plant Structure, Growth, and DevelopmentProblem 6
Chapter 35, Problem 6

The root pericycle is the site where
a. Secondary growth originates.
b. Root hairs originate.
c. Lateral roots originate.
d. The endodermis originates.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of a plant root: The root is composed of several layers, including the epidermis, cortex, endodermis, pericycle, and vascular tissues.
Identify the role of the pericycle: The pericycle is a layer of cells located just inside the endodermis and is part of the vascular cylinder in roots.
Consider the function of the pericycle: The pericycle is known for its role in the formation of lateral roots, which are essential for increasing the root system's reach and stability.
Differentiate between the options: Secondary growth typically occurs in the vascular cambium, root hairs originate from the epidermis, and the endodermis is a separate layer from the pericycle.
Conclude based on the function of the pericycle: Given its role in lateral root formation, the correct answer is that lateral roots originate from the pericycle.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Root Pericycle

The root pericycle is a layer of cells found just inside the endodermis in plant roots. It plays a crucial role in the formation of lateral roots, as it is the site where these roots originate. The pericycle is also involved in secondary growth in some plants, contributing to the thickening of roots.
Lateral Roots

Lateral roots are roots that extend horizontally from the primary root, increasing the root system's surface area and enhancing the plant's ability to absorb water and nutrients. They originate from the pericycle, which is why understanding the pericycle's role is essential for comprehending how lateral roots develop.
Secondary Growth

Secondary growth refers to the increase in thickness or girth of plant organs, primarily stems and roots, due to the activity of the vascular cambium and cork cambium. In roots, secondary growth can involve the pericycle, which contributes to the formation of new vascular tissues, aiding in the plant's structural support and nutrient transport.
