Textbook Question
Most of the growth of a plant body is the result of
a. Cell differentiation
b. Morphogenesis
c. Cell division
d. Cell elongation
Heartwood and sapwood consist of
a. Bark
b. Periderm
c. Secondary xylem
d. Secondary phloem
The phase change of an apical meristem from the juvenile to the mature vegetative phase is often revealed by
a. A change in the morphology of the leaves produced
b. The initiation of secondary growth
c. The formation of lateral roots
d. The activation of floral meristem identity genes
The vascular cambium gives rise to
a. All xylem
b. All phloem
c. Primary xylem and phloem
d. Secondary xylem and phloem