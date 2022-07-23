Most of the growth of a plant body is the result of
a. Cell differentiation
b. Morphogenesis
c. Cell division
d. Cell elongation
The innermost layer of the root cortex is the
a. Core
b. Pericycle
c. Endodermis
d. Pith
The phase change of an apical meristem from the juvenile to the mature vegetative phase is often revealed by
a. A change in the morphology of the leaves produced
b. The initiation of secondary growth
c. The formation of lateral roots
d. The activation of floral meristem identity genes
The vascular cambium gives rise to
a. All xylem
b. All phloem
c. Primary xylem and phloem
d. Secondary xylem and phloem
The root pericycle is the site where
a. Secondary growth originates.
b. Root hairs originate.
c. Lateral roots originate.
d. The endodermis originates.