Most of the growth of a plant body is the result of
a. Cell differentiation
b. Morphogenesis
c. Cell division
d. Cell elongation
The innermost layer of the root cortex is the
a. Core
b. Pericycle
c. Endodermis
d. Pith
Heartwood and sapwood consist of
a. Bark
b. Periderm
c. Secondary xylem
d. Secondary phloem
The vascular cambium gives rise to
a. All xylem
b. All phloem
c. Primary xylem and phloem
d. Secondary xylem and phloem
The root pericycle is the site where
a. Secondary growth originates.
b. Root hairs originate.
c. Lateral roots originate.
d. The endodermis originates.
Root apical meristems are found
a. Only in taproots.
b. Only in lateral roots.
c. Only in adventitious roots.
d. In all roots.