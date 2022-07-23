Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 36 - Resource Acquisition and Transport in Vascular Plants
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Urry12th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9785794169850Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 12th EditionCh. 36 - Resource Acquisition and Transport in Vascular PlantsProblem 1
Chapter 36, Problem 1

Which of the following is an adaptation that enhances the uptake of water and minerals by roots?
a. Mycorrhizae
b. Pumping through plasmodesmata
c. Active uptake by vessel elements
d. Rhythmic contractions by cells in the root cortex

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of roots in plants: Roots are responsible for absorbing water and minerals from the soil, which are essential for plant growth and survival.
Identify the term 'adaptation': In biology, an adaptation is a trait that has evolved to enhance the survival or reproduction of an organism in its environment.
Examine each option: a. Mycorrhizae are symbiotic associations between fungi and plant roots that enhance nutrient and water absorption. b. Pumping through plasmodesmata refers to the movement of substances between plant cells, but not directly related to uptake from soil. c. Active uptake by vessel elements is not a typical mechanism for root absorption. d. Rhythmic contractions by cells in the root cortex are not a recognized method for enhancing water and mineral uptake.
Focus on mycorrhizae: Mycorrhizae increase the surface area for absorption and help in accessing nutrients that are otherwise difficult for roots to absorb directly.
Conclude that mycorrhizae are the adaptation that enhances the uptake of water and minerals by roots, as they form a beneficial relationship with the plant, improving nutrient acquisition.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mycorrhizae

Mycorrhizae are symbiotic associations between fungi and plant roots that enhance water and mineral uptake. The fungi extend the root system's reach into the soil, increasing the surface area for absorption and facilitating access to nutrients like phosphorus, which are otherwise difficult for plants to obtain.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:57
Fungi - 2

Plasmodesmata

Plasmodesmata are microscopic channels that traverse the cell walls of plant cells, allowing for the transport and communication between them. While they facilitate the movement of substances, they are not directly involved in pumping water and minerals from the soil into the roots, as this process primarily involves other mechanisms like mycorrhizae.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:33
Cell Junctions

Active Uptake

Active uptake refers to the energy-dependent process by which cells transport substances against a concentration gradient. In the context of roots, this involves the use of ATP to move minerals from the soil into the root cells, but vessel elements are not involved in this process; they primarily function in water transport.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:37
Active Transport
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which structure or compartment is part of the symplast?

a. The interior of a vessel element

b. The interior of a sieve tube

c. The cell wall of a mesophyll cell

d. An extracellular air space

1000
views
Textbook Question

Movement of phloem sap from a source to a sink

a. Occurs through the apoplast of sieve-tube elements

b. Depends ultimately on the activity of proton pumps

c. Depends on tension, or negative pressure potential

d. Results mainly from diffusion

1409
views
Textbook Question

Photosynthesis ceases when leaves wilt, mainly because

a. The chlorophyll in wilting leaves is degraded.

b. Accumulation of CO2 in the leaf inhibits enzymes.

c. Stomata close, preventing CO2 from entering the leaf.

d. Photolysis, the water-splitting step of photosynthesis, cannot occur when there is a water deficiency.

1698
views