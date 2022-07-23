Textbook Question
Which structure or compartment is part of the symplast?
a. The interior of a vessel element
b. The interior of a sieve tube
c. The cell wall of a mesophyll cell
d. An extracellular air space
Movement of phloem sap from a source to a sink
a. Occurs through the apoplast of sieve-tube elements
b. Depends ultimately on the activity of proton pumps
c. Depends on tension, or negative pressure potential
d. Results mainly from diffusion
Photosynthesis ceases when leaves wilt, mainly because
a. The chlorophyll in wilting leaves is degraded.
b. Accumulation of CO2 in the leaf inhibits enzymes.
c. Stomata close, preventing CO2 from entering the leaf.
d. Photolysis, the water-splitting step of photosynthesis, cannot occur when there is a water deficiency.