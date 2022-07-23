Which of the following is an adaptation that enhances the uptake of water and minerals by roots?
a. Mycorrhizae
b. Pumping through plasmodesmata
c. Active uptake by vessel elements
d. Rhythmic contractions by cells in the root cortex
Which structure or compartment is part of the symplast?
a. The interior of a vessel element
b. The interior of a sieve tube
c. The cell wall of a mesophyll cell
d. An extracellular air space
Photosynthesis ceases when leaves wilt, mainly because
a. The chlorophyll in wilting leaves is degraded.
b. Accumulation of CO2 in the leaf inhibits enzymes.
c. Stomata close, preventing CO2 from entering the leaf.
d. Photolysis, the water-splitting step of photosynthesis, cannot occur when there is a water deficiency.
What would enhance water uptake by a plant cell?
a. Decreasing the Ψ of the surrounding solution
b. Positive pressure on the surrounding solution
c. The loss of solutes from the cell
d. Increasing the Ψ of the cytoplasm
A plant cell with a ΨS of −0.65MPa maintains a constant volume when bathed in a solution that has a ΨS of −0.30MPa and is in an open container. The cell has a
a. ΨP of +0.65MPa
b. Ψ of −0.65MPa
c. ΨP of +0.35MPa
d. ΨP of 0 MPa