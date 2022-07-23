Which of the following is an adaptation that enhances the uptake of water and minerals by roots?
a. Mycorrhizae
b. Pumping through plasmodesmata
c. Active uptake by vessel elements
d. Rhythmic contractions by cells in the root cortex
Which of the following is an adaptation that enhances the uptake of water and minerals by roots?
a. Mycorrhizae
b. Pumping through plasmodesmata
c. Active uptake by vessel elements
d. Rhythmic contractions by cells in the root cortex
Which structure or compartment is part of the symplast?
a. The interior of a vessel element
b. The interior of a sieve tube
c. The cell wall of a mesophyll cell
d. An extracellular air space
Movement of phloem sap from a source to a sink
a. Occurs through the apoplast of sieve-tube elements
b. Depends ultimately on the activity of proton pumps
c. Depends on tension, or negative pressure potential
d. Results mainly from diffusion
What would enhance water uptake by a plant cell?
a. Decreasing the Ψ of the surrounding solution
b. Positive pressure on the surrounding solution
c. The loss of solutes from the cell
d. Increasing the Ψ of the cytoplasm
A plant cell with a ΨS of −0.65MPa maintains a constant volume when bathed in a solution that has a ΨS of −0.30MPa and is in an open container. The cell has a
a. ΨP of +0.65MPa
b. Ψ of −0.65MPa
c. ΨP of +0.35MPa
d. ΨP of 0 MPa
Compared with a cell with few aquaporin proteins in its membrane, a cell containing many aquaporin proteins will
a. Have a faster rate of osmosis
b. Have a lower water potential
c. Have a higher water potential
d. Accumulate water by active transport