Which statement concerning grafting is correct?
a. Stocks and scions refer to twigs of different species.
b. Stocks and scions must come from unrelated species.
c. Stocks provide root systems for grafting.
d. Grafting creates new species.
Some plant species produce male and female individuals in which the males have an XY genotype and the females have an XX genotype. After double fertilization, what would be the genotypes of the embryos and endosperm nuclei?
a. Embryo XY/endosperm XXX or embryo XX/endosperm XXY
b. Embryo XX/endosperm XX or embryo XY/endosperm XY
c. Embryo XX/endosperm XXX or embryo XY/endosperm XYY
d. Embryo XX/endosperm XXX or embryo XY/endosperm XXY
In a species showing sporophytic incompatibility, which type(s) of pollen could successfully fertilize an S2 S3 flower?
a. S1 pollen from an S1 S3 flower
b. S2 or S3 pollen from an S2 S3 flower
c. S3 pollen from an S1 S1 flower
d. S1 pollen from an S1 S1 flower
Draw and label the parts of a flower.