Ch. 38 - Angiosperm Reproduction and Biotechnology
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Urry12th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9785794169850Not the one you use?Change textbook
Ch. 38 - Angiosperm Reproduction and BiotechnologyProblem 4
Chapter 38, Problem 4

Which statement concerning grafting is correct?
a. Stocks and scions refer to twigs of different species.
b. Stocks and scions must come from unrelated species.
c. Stocks provide root systems for grafting.
d. Grafting creates new species.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of grafting: Grafting is a horticultural technique where tissues from one plant are inserted into those of another so that the two sets of vascular tissues may join together.
Identify the components involved in grafting: The 'stock' is the part of the plant that provides the root system, while the 'scion' is the part that is grafted onto the stock and typically contains the desired traits such as fruit or flower production.
Evaluate the options given in the problem: Consider each statement and determine its accuracy based on the definition and components of grafting.
Analyze option c: Stocks provide root systems for grafting. This statement aligns with the definition of grafting, where the stock is indeed the part that provides the root system.
Conclude which statement is correct: Based on the analysis, option c is the correct statement concerning grafting.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Grafting

Grafting is a horticultural technique where tissues from one plant are inserted into those of another so that the two sets of vascular tissues may join together. It is commonly used to propagate plants, repair damaged trees, or combine desirable traits from different plants. The process involves a stock (root system) and a scion (the upper part of the plant).

Stocks and Scions

In grafting, the stock refers to the plant that provides the root system, while the scion is the part of the plant that is grafted onto the stock. The stock supports the scion and provides it with water and nutrients. Typically, stocks and scions are chosen from related species to ensure compatibility and successful grafting.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:23
Habitat Destruction and Degradation

Compatibility in Grafting

For successful grafting, the stock and scion must be compatible, usually meaning they are from the same species or closely related species. This compatibility ensures that the vascular tissues can effectively join and function together. Unrelated species are generally not compatible for grafting, as their tissues may not integrate properly.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:28
Paramecium Life Cycle: Conjugation & Asexual Reproduction
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A fruit is:

a. A mature ovary

b. A mature ovule

c. A seed plus its integuments

d. An enlarged embryo sac

1646
views
Textbook Question

Double fertilization means that:

a. Flowers must be pollinated twice to yield fruits and seeds

b. Every egg must receive two sperm to produce an embryo

c. One sperm is needed to fertilize the egg, and a second sperm is needed to fertilize the polar nuclei

d. Every sperm has two nuclei

1660
views
Textbook Question

'Bt maize'

a. Is resistant to various herbicides, making it practical to weed rice fields with those herbicides.

b. Contains transgenes that increase vitamin A content.

c. Includes bacterial genes that produce a toxin that reduces damage from insect pests.

d. Is a 'boron (B)-tolerant' transgenic variety of maize.

968
views
Textbook Question

Some plant species produce male and female individuals in which the males have an XY genotype and the females have an XX genotype. After double fertilization, what would be the genotypes of the embryos and endosperm nuclei?

a. Embryo XY/endosperm XXX or embryo XX/endosperm XXY

b. Embryo XX/endosperm XX or embryo XY/endosperm XY

c. Embryo XX/endosperm XXX or embryo XY/endosperm XYY

d. Embryo XX/endosperm XXX or embryo XY/endosperm XXY

1015
views
Textbook Question

In a species showing sporophytic incompatibility, which type(s) of pollen could successfully fertilize an S2 S3 flower?

a. S1 pollen from an S1 S3 flower

b. S2 or S3 pollen from an S2 S3 flower

c. S3 pollen from an S1 S1 flower

d. S1 pollen from an S1 S1 flower

1083
views
Textbook Question

The black dots that cover strawberries are actually fruits formed from the separate carpels of a single flower. The fleshy and tasty portion of a strawberry derives from the receptacle of a flower with many separate carpels. Therefore, a strawberry is:

a. A simple fruit with many seeds

b. Both a multiple fruit and an accessory fruit

c. Both a simple fruit and an aggregate fruit

d. Both an aggregate fruit and an accessory fruit

2236
views