Textbook Question
Pulse is a direct measure of
a. Blood pressure.
b. Stroke volume.
c. Cardiac output.
d. Heart rate.
1373
views
Pulse is a direct measure of
a. Blood pressure.
b. Stroke volume.
c. Cardiac output.
d. Heart rate.
When you hold your breath, which of the following blood gas changes first leads to the urge to breathe?
a. Rising O2
b. Falling O2
c. Rising CO2
d. Falling CO2
One feature that amphibians and humans have in common is
a. The number of heart chambers.
b. A complete separation of circuits for circulation.
c. The number of circuits for circulation.
d. A low blood pressure in the systemic circuit.
Compared with the interstitial fluid that bathes active muscle cells, blood reaching these cells in arterioles has a
a. Higher PO2.
b. Higher PCO2.
c. Greater bicarbonate concentration.
d. Lower pH.